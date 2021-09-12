Thief inspects and burgles flat on second occasion
Aurangabad, Sept 12:
A thief appeared as salesman came to an Apartment, inspected a closed flat, and stole valuables coming again. The incident occurred at Kritika Residency in Deolai area on September 11 between 2 and 5 pm. The thief has been captured in the CCTV camera on both the occasions.
Shalikram Mainaji Chaudhar (29), is a resident of Deolai and works in the Skill Development Employment and Industry department as clerk. His wife was admitted for delivery in a private hospital on September 9. On September 11, Chaudhar went to the hospital at around 2 pm. When he came at around 5 pm, he found that the lock of the flat was broken and valuables including two gold rings weighing 7 grams and 5 grams respectively, Rs 22.400 cash, mixer, smart LED TV, all amounting Rs 65,900 were missing.
Meanwhile, the thief, a well built man wearing a white shirt, cap and a mask around the face was seen entering the building at 2.36 pm. Later, the same person came again at 4 pm wearing a blue T-shirt and a bermuda and took away valuables.