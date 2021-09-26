Thief snatching phone of farmer arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The Kranti Chowk police have arrested a thief who snatched the mobile phone of an old farmer to had come to the city in the bus to meet his son in the hospital. The police have seized five phones from the thief Akbar Khan Rauf Khan Pathan (45, Begumpura).

On September 23, the farmer Balasaheb Pandhari Shinde (55, Apegaon, Ambejogai) came to the city at around 6.30 pm to meet his son who had undergone a surgery in a hospital. Akbar snatched his phone in the Central Bus Stand premises. Shinde lodged a complaint at the Kranti Chowk police station.

Under the guidance of PI Dr Ganpat Darade, the police team including PSI Rahul Bangar, ASI Naseem Pathan, constable Vilas Wagh, Manoj Chavan, Aziz Khan, Santosh Suryawanshi and Devidas Khedkar arrested Akbar in the central bus stand area. During search, five mobile phones were found with him.