Thief stealing material from company arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The Waluj MIDC police have arrested a thief who stole plastic material from a company in Waluj MIDC area last week and the trader who purchased it from him. The police have seized material worth Rs 60,000 from them. Police said, Grace Enterprises (Plot No. 122/123) in the Waluj MIDC area manufacture various plastic articles.

On September 19, a thief stole around 500 kgs plastic articles amounting Rs 60,000 in a loading rickshaw. After the theft, the plant manager Umesh Bhagwan Athawale (Bajajnagar), lodged a complaint in Waluj MIDC police station.

Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, the police team, including PSI Chetan Ogale, Prakash Gaikwad, Rajabhau Kolhe, Balu Lehre, Deepak Matlabe and others investigated and arrested a suspect Manish Arjundas Rohera (33, Padmapani Colony, Railway Station).

During interrogation, Manish Rohera confessed that he had stolen the material and sold it to Faizal Salembin Sameda (Baijipura). The police arrested Faizal and seized articles amounting Rs 60,000 from him. PSI Ogale is further investigating the case.