Thieves active in Waluj area, 4 houses burgled

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Thieves have become active in the Waluj Mahanagar area once again, while four incidents of house burglaries were reported recently. Bhagwat Govindrao Chaudhary, a resident of Devgirinagar, Cidco area, had gone to his native place with the family on Saturday. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the thieves broke into the house and made off with jewellery and Rs 35,000 cash. In another incident, thieves entered the house of Bapu Dadabhau Pawar, a resident of Sitanagar in Wadgaon Kolhati and made off with jewellery along with Rs 7,000 cash. The houses of brothers, Ravindra Pradhan and his cousin Sandeep Pradhan were burgled in the Ambelohal area. Rs 15,000 cash was stolen from Ravindra’s house, while jewellery amounting Rs 45,000 was stolen from Sandeep’s house.