Thieves came in luxurious car and steal pick-up van

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Thieves came in a luxurious car and stole a pick-up van parked in front of a company office at Padegaon on November 29 night. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves in Cantonment police station.

An office of New Urja Electrical Limited company is situated at Chinar Garden in Padegaon area. Driver of the company’s pick-up van (MH20 BT 4072) Yogesh Tupe parked the van in front of the office on November 29 at around 9.30 pm. Tupe when came next morning found that the van was missing and informed the owner of the company Dilip Chavan. Chavan informed the police and inspected the CCTV footage. It was found the thieves came in a luxurious car and stole the van at around 1.45 am.