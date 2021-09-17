Thieves stole articles worth Rs 2.25 lakh in R N Industries at Waluj

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Thieves entered into the R N Industries in Waluj industrial area, beat the security guard and stole articles worth Rs 2.25 lakh on Thursday at around 12 am. The thieves have been captured in the CCTV cameras.

Electronic appliances are manufactured at R N Industries. On Wednesday night, the workers and the officer went home after completing their work. At midnight, thieves jumped into the factory premises on the wall and severely beat the security guard Sheshrao Toge and took away copper wires, electrical machines, grader machine aluminum welding cable, electronic appliances and other articles and fled in the dark. Toge then informed the company manager Nitin Satdive about the theft. A case has been lodged at the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Chetan Ogle is further investigating the case. Meanwhile, three thieves and the car in which they had come have been captured in the CCTV cameras.