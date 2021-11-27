Thieves stole truck at Waluj

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Thieves stole a truck worth Rs 6 lakh parked in front of a company in Waluj MIDC area on Thursday morning.

According to the details, Saddam Musa Shaikh (Jogeshwari) parked his truck (MH12 EQ 8879) in front of Yashshree Company for loading goods on Thursday at 9 am. When he returned at 11 am, the truck was missing. He search for it in the nearby areas but could not find it. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station.