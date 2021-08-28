Third wave alert

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The restrictions in the city were relaxed a couple of days back as the severity of Corona pandemic reduced. As a result, the residents become careless and many people are seen moving freely without masks and ignoring the social distancing guidelines.

However, the alert of the third Corona wave aroused in the city as the number of patients in the city which were less than the patients found in the rural areas were more on Saturday. The active patients in the city are 64 and 107 in the rural areas presently.

The number of patients suddenly increased in the city. 23 patients were found in the city and 11 in the rural areas. The maximum patients found in the city are from Harsul prison. 12 patients including the prisoners and the employees were found in the jail. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started the screening in the Harsul jail, informed AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.