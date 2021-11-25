Thousands of students to attend actual classes in primary schools from Dec 1

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The State Government decided on Thursday to allow holding actual classes for students from first to fourth in rural areas and first to seventh in city areas from December first. Thousands of students will be able to attend classes in their school after more than one and a half years.

Students were fed up with online education. Primary schools did not reopen during the last academic year. The schools from fifth to 12th commenced in rural areas while students of standard 8th to 12th were allowed to attend actual classes in city schools.

With the decline in Covid patients, there was a demand of parents and teachers unions to reopen the schools. Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) expressed willingness with the district administration to reopen all the classes for students from next month.

Members of Zilla Parishad in their recent general body insisted to reopen the schools and pursuing the matter with the administration. There are more than 6 lakh students from the first to seventh standards in the district.

Incharge primary education officer Dr B B Chavan said that teachers would have to pay special attention towards students to make up for their education loss.