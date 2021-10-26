Three stage scrutiny for applications under housing scheme

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Poor, destitute, landless and agricultural labourers are given houses under various schemes by the government. The Gram Sabha sends an average 2.60 lakh proposals to the Zilla Parishad (ZP). However, the ZP has decided to scrutinize all the proposals in three phases, assuming that 60 to 70 per cent of the beneficiaries would be ineligible for housing.

There are 13 criteria for availing this scheme. Only a person who meets these criteria is eligible for the housing scheme. But several proposals are sent by gram sabha without proper scrutiny. Thus, for the year 2021-22, the ZP received proposals from 2.60 lakh citizens. Giving more information, ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne informed that a decision to conduct three level scrutiny of the proposals has been taken to omit ineligible proposals.

The first scrutiny will be done by the gram sevak, talathi and branch engineer at the village level and sent to the tehsil level committee. The committee will scrutinize the proposal and send it to the CEO. Once it is clear that there is no error in the proposal, it will be approved and the house will be sanctioned to the beneficiary. This is the first time that a three-tier scrutiny of the housing proposals has been formed, a senior official said. This scrutiny will result in allotment of houses only to eligible beneficiaries. Grant of Rs 1.20 lakh is sanctioned from the government for construction of 269 square feet home and Rs 12,000 for construction of toilet.

What are the criteria

The criteria laid down by the government for availing the benefit of housing scheme is that the applicant should not own a motor vehicle, should not have a tractor, should not be a Kisan credit card holder, should not have a family member earning more than Rs 10,000. There should be no more than two and a half acres of irrigated land, no more than five acres of unirrigated land and no more than seven and a half acres of dry land. He must be an employment grantee job card holder.