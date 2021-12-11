Thrill of Maha Marathon today

Enthusiasm among runners for Maha Marathon

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Sunday will be a historic day for the people of Aurangabad. The occasion is the 'Lokmat Aurangabad Maha Marathon' organized by Lokmat Group. Enthusiasm of the participating runners has reached its peak. On the eve of the grand marathon, 'Bib Collection Expo' was organized with great enthusiasm.

The Bib Collection Expo was held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta inaugurated the expo by lighting lamps. Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda, Founder director of Lokmat Mahamarathan Ruchira Darda, Lokmat editors Nandkishore Patil, Chakradhar Dalvi, General manager Pravin Chopra, General manager of public relations Khushalchand Baheti, race director Sanjay Patil were present.

Saurabh Sharma, marketing head, Dhoot Transmission, (chief sponsor), Pankaj Pandey, sales promoter, powered by Icon Steel, Sujit Jain, director, Sushril Foods, Mansi Chalse, general manager, Golden Quarters; Anant Khillari, director, Aurangabad franchise were felicitated on the occasion. Participants were given bibs and T-shirts to run in the Maha Marathon at the expo. Runners were arriving since early morning. They were taking selfies with the Bib and T-shirts. Various stalls of sports equipment for runners were set up at the expo.

Expert guidance

Sport physiotherapist Dr Prashant Pardhe, Dr Akshay Marawar, Dr Anand Deodhar and Iron Man Nitin Ghorpade guided in the session. With the guidance of experts, the runners got many tips regarding fitness and running. NOB Band-Unplugged was the highlight of the expo.

Good luck to the runners

For the last one and a half years, the popular Lokmat Maha Marathon could not be held due to corona. However, this year the marathon is taking place once again with renewed vigor and adherence to the corona rules. Congratulations to the participating runners. The runners have worked very hard. May they succeed in the race. Congratulations to the marathon team as well, said Dr Nikhil Gupta, commissioner of police.

Raised the name of the city

This is the fifth year of the Maha marathon organized by Lokmat. Due to Lokmat, a new initiative was launched to give a new culture and reputation to the city. The competition is conducted by a very professional team. Icon Steel owner Dinesh Rathi has a long association with Lokmat. So he says yes to any undertaking. Congratulations from our entire team for the maha marathon, said Pankaj Pandey, sales promoter, Icon Steel