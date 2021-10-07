Thunderstorm rattles city for second day

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

For the second day in a row, thunderstorms lashed the city for about 20 minutes on Thursday evening. The rains came down at a speed of 116.2 mm per hour for 20 minutes. In all, 25 mm rainfall was recorded in 12 minutes.

It started raining in the city around 5.30 pm. In a short time, the rains intensified. Strong winds along thunder storm caused the citizens to run for cover. The heavy showers decreased the visibility to a mere feet. Hence drivers had to either slow down or stop on the side of the road. It continued raining for about 20 minutes. The Chikalthana observatory recorded only 1.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm, while the MGM observatory recorded 28.7 mm rainfall till 6 pm. However, for the first 12 minutes of rain, the speed was like a cloudburst. Hence 25 mm of rain fell between 5.30 pm and 5.38 pm in 12 minutes. It was raining intermittently during the night. Meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar said that rains up to 100 mm per hour and above can be called cloudburst. Rainfall averaged 116.2 mm during these 12 minutes. So, it is safe to say that the speed of rain in 12 minutes was the speed of cloudburst.