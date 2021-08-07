Timely provision of empirical data would have saved political reservation of OBCs

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Devendra Fadnavis and Pankaja Munde had corresponded to the Central government for empirical data. But it was not made available on time. If the empirical data of OBCs had been made available then, the political reservation would have survived. The state government is not responsible for the delay said, minister for OBC affairs and relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar. He was speaking to the reporters in Aurangabad on Saturday.

At the same time, he announced that a sub-center of Mahajyoti was being set up in Aurangabad. He also expressed his determination to make the substation operational as soon as possible if the site is completed in the next fortnight. He said, 72 hostels for OBCs were approved in the state. It has also been directed to provide funds for Tanda Vasti Sudhar Yojana and Vasantrao Naik Gharkul Yojana. A provision of Rs 150 crore has been made for Mahajyoti. Out of this, Rs 40 crore has been received, he informed. We have no objection to giving reservation to the Maratha community. But the Central government has pushed its responsibility on the state. However, the state does not have the power to extend the reservation limit. He said efforts are being made to make OBC's empirical data available by next December. The state backward classes commission has started working in that direction. The government will provide manpower and funds. This issue will be resolved soon after discussions with the principal secretary and independent data will be available. MLA Rajesh Rathore, Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, Balaji Shinde, Balasaheb Sanap were present.