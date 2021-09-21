Tipya untraceable after four days

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Police have not been able to find the notorious criminal Tipya alias Javed Sheikh Maqsood (Vijaynagar, Garkheda) who tried to kill the assistant PSI of Cidco MIDC police station Sitaram Kedare and a woman by trying to hit them with a jeep at Shivajinagar vegetable market on Friday evening. He also evaded the squad of the crime branch that went after him in Nashik district.

ASI Kedare, in the civil dress, had gone to Shivajinagar vegetable market to arrest an accused. A jeep came there and tried to hit a woman. Kedare shouted at the Jeep driver and asked him to stop. The driver then came down and caught Kedare by his collar. When Kedare told him that he is a police officer, he started abusing him. Kedare recognised him as Tipya and tried to nab him, but he escaped. While escaping, he tried to kill Kedare by running the jeep on him. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Tipya in Pundaliknagar police station. Four days after the case was registered, the police could not arrest the accused. Meanwhile, sources say that he fled the city after the incident. An informant had informed the police that he was at Andarsul in Nashik district. Hence a squad from the crime branch had gone to Andarsul to catch him. However, he escaped before the police reached the spot. As a result, the police had to return empty-handed.