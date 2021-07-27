Tokens to be distributed directly to citizens

Aurangabad, July 27:

It has come to light that the vaccination centres are being hijacked by members of the political parties. Hence the municipal administration has decided to distribute the tokens only to those standing in the line. The list made before the arrival of the citizens at the centre will not be accepted. The tokens will also be changed on a daily basis to avoid any malpractice, said municipal health officer Dr Nita Padalkar.

Distribution of coupons led to a brawl between the Shiv Sena-BJP activists at a vaccination centre at Vijaynagar. The issue received wide publicity and a complaint was filed in the case. The municipal administration was also shaken by the incident. The tokens were being taken away by political activists and distributed to citizens from their ward. The activists also prepared a list of beneficiaries before the general public arrived at the centre and handed it over to the staff. Hence thousands of citizens used to miss the chance of getting vaccinated. The municipal administration took a concrete stand and formed new guidelines for the vaccination centres. From Tuesday, the list prepared before the arrival of citizens was not accepted at any centre. Token number 1 to 150 were distributed in front of the beneficiaries standing in the line. Earlier, political activists used to carry away 20 to 40 tokens from the centres as the contractual employees hesitated to stop them. However if the situation doesn't improve, online registration will be made compulsory for vaccination, said Dr Padalkar.