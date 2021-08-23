Tope allays fears of third wave in State

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 23

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has predicted the outbreak of the Corona third wave in September, and a report in this regard was published in June. It is predicted that around 5 to 6 lakh patients will be reported daily, but there is no need to fear. The State government has made preparations accordingly for oxygen availability, recruitment of health workers, medicines and others. A provision has also been made for it in the budget, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Tope inaugurated the digital X-ray machine at the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health centre at Silk Mill Colony. He spoke to the newsmen after the function, and said a paediatric task force had been established in the state, which issues guidelines for the treatment of the children. The force directed for arrangement of ventilators, medicines and wards for the treatment of the children at each district. Accordingly, all the preparations have been made, Tope said.

Two days back, the state set a record by administering 10.70 lakh vaccine doses on a single day. The state has the capacity to administer around 15 lakh doses daily. Today, not a single Corona patient was reported in the Jalna district. The contractual health workers will be given salaries and will be called again as per requirement, he said.

The vaccines received from the union government are immediately distributed to the districts. At some places, the demand is more than the supply. Discussions regarding getting more vaccine supply from the Centre were held with leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the phone on a couple of occasions. He said we will go together and get the vaccines sanctioned by the union health minister. He is taking a follow-up, Tope mentioned.