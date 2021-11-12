Total bandh observed in Muslim dominated areas

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

The appeal to observe bandh, to register protest against attacks on minorities in Tripura, made by Raza Academy and various Muslim organisations evoked overwhelming response on Friday as 100 per cent bandh was observed in

Muslim-dominated areas. Meanwhile, mild tension has prevailed for some time after a large number of mob gathered at Champa Chowk at 3 pm. The police also discouraged the gathering from taking out the morcha on the office of the divisional commissionerate. However, the delegation comprising representatives of the various organisation met the divisional commissioner and submitted a memorandum of demands to him in the afternoon.

Earlier, various Muslim organisations submitted memorandum to the President of India. Of all demands, the main demand was to dissolve the BJP-led government in Tripura. The attacks on minorities have not been stopped in Tripura. They are consistent. Besides, the demolition of worshipping places, damage to properties, inhuman attacks on citizens had not been stopped. Hence the bandh was called by Raza Academy in support of the Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee, Jamate Islami Hind and many other organisations to register protest.

Total bandh

Not a single shop was open since the morning today. Total closure was observed by shopkeepers in Shahgunj, Sarafa, City Chowk, Lota Karanja, Rangar Galli, Juna Bazaar, Buddi Lane, Nehru Bhavan, Town Hall, Roshan Gate, Champa Chowk, Jinsi, Shah Bazaar, Chelipura, Kiradpura, Azad Chowk, Aurangpura Venegtable Market, Katkat Gate, Railway Station, Naregaon and other localities. It was a 100 pc bandh as shopkeepers enthusiastically participated in the protest.

Call for dharna

Being Friday, the special prayers were performed in various mosques in the afternoon. The devotees were informed about dharna agitation in front of the district collectorate and the divisional commissionerate. As a result, many people arrived at Labour Colony and Delhi Gate area. There was a tight police bandobast at these places and they did not allow people to wait and gather for agitation.

Sudden gathering at Champa Chowk

A huge gathering suddenly arrived at Champa Chowk today at 3 pm. Acting upon the information, the police also reached the spot. Few youths were trying to take out a morcha. Hence the cops detained a few youths and then released them as there was no permission for the morcha. The office-bearers of Raza Academy then appealed to the mob to go to their houses, but they preferred to remain there. Hence there was some tension which got relieved after some time.

Increase in police bandobast

The police have increased the patrolling and deployed bandobast in Muslim dominated areas since morning. The police force was increased in the afternoon due to tension at Champa Chowk. Later on, the force was also increased at each chowk.

Police dispersed the mob

It so happened that the police detained three youths doing mischief in the Champa Chowk area. The news spread like a fire and a large number of mob got gathered at the venue. They shouted slogans. The youths were present in large numbers. Acting upon the information, the Jinsi police station police inspector Vyanket Kendre, Rajesh Mayekar, PSI Gokul Thakur and others reached the spot. The deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe, assistant commissioner Suresh Wankhede, assistant commissioner (crime branch) Viashal Dhume, Cidco's PI Sambhaji Pawar, City Chowk's PI Rohit Gangurde and others reached with the police force. Rapid Action Force was also pressed. There was traffic congestion for some time, but the police dispersed the mob and restored it to normalcy.