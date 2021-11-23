Tough competition for Ph D admissions; 2 to 18 candidates vie for 1 seat

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

There is tough competition for Ph D admissions within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The university completed Ph D Entrance Test (PET) between January to March 2021.

The candidates were asked to submit their research proposal along with relevant documents in June. Each candidate has to give a presentation before Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) respective subject.

The admissions are given on the basis of the merit list of RRC. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the RRC presentation began in the first week of October and will continue by November end. He said that the final merit of candidates is likely to be declared in the first week of December.

He said that more than 6,750 candidates applied to do Ph D research in 51 subjects which are over 3500 seats. The RRC of 40 subjects is being completed. There are 10 to 18 aspirants for one seat in some subjects while in other subjects, two to nine candidates for a seat. Also, several subjects have not aspirants on not receiving hard copy of the application form. The number of availability of seats is likely to increase till the preparations of the final merit list.

Box

The subject-wise number of seats and aspirants is as follows;

High number of aspirants but no vacant seat

subject--------vacant seats---aspirants

--Fine Arts--------00------------------ 21

---Liberal Art -----00-------------------0 2

----Pali and Buddhism---0------------ 34

---Sanskrit ----------------0-------------10

--Women Studies-------0------------08

--Thoughts of Mahatma

Phule & Dr Ambedkar------0-----14

--Archeology------------------- 0-----0 4

--Water & Land Management-0---04

Box

High number of aspirants low seat

--Biochemistry---1------------ 18

CS and IT--------17------------ 226

Library and

Information Sci----63------- 233

Mass Communication

and Journalism --------2-----33

Box

Seats vacant but no candidate

Arabic----------07--------00

Biotechnology-09---00

Civil Engg- -40- 00

Electrical Engg-09-00

Music-------------12--00

Computer App--08--00

Box

RRC marking of research and academic performance

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates out of a total of 100.

There are 30 marks weightage for the research proposal and presentation while 70 marks for the whole performance from UG to PET. The marking of the performance is as follows;

--PET/MPhil/NET/SET/GATE---70 marks

--UG----------------------------------05

--PG-----------------------------------05

--Research paper/patent--------05

--Research Proposal------------10

--Oral Presentation--------------05