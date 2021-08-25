Traders demand a carry and forwarding hub in Maliwada

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The traders in the city have demanded to construct a carry and forwarding (C and F) hub at Maliwada for storage and distribution of raw material. The traders said that Aurangabad is well connected with cities like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and has DMIC, air and improved road connectivity. Hence the hub will boost the trade and industry in Aurangabad and Jalna.

A proposal was presented before union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad by the senior state vice president of Confederation of All India Traders Ajay Shah here on Wednesday. Shah said that the facility to supply raw material through the C and F hub will be a milestone in the development of Marathwada. Dr Karad said "Prepare a detailed proposal for the C and F hub. I will follow up with the central government."

Why Aurangabad for C and F hub

The city is geographically in the centre of the western division. Produced goods can be delivered from the city to MP and Gujarat in 10 hours. Three national highways pass through the city. Samruddhi expressway, planned bullet train route, Solapur-Dhule Highway, scheduled Jalna-Buldhana railway project, DMIC, container depot at Maliwada, The Samruddhi expressway, Solapur-Dhule highway passes through Maliwada village. There is ample land available in Aurangabad and prices are lower than metropolitan cities. With the availability of transport facilities in the future, the city will be a big market for many industries and trade. There is an automobile, pharmaceutical and beer hub in the district. The Shendra, Bidkin phase of the DMIC, steel and seeds Hub at Jalna and planned dry port showcase the industrial potential.