Traders expect a bumper festive season this year

Orders placed in large numbers by cloth, electronics merchants

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

After the lockdown, the market, which was coming to fore, has now pinned hopes on the festive season. The possibility of the third wave is fading away. Therefore, the traders are expecting to have huge turnover this year. Accordingly, traders have started preparation and placed orders with various companies for new stocks.

Covid had taken a heavy toll on all traders, big and small. Both lockdowns kept the shops closed for months. Business remained hampered during Dussehra-Diwali seasons for two years in a row. Many merchants were in a disarray. But after the second wave subsided now all transactions are slowly returning on track. The stagnant turnover has increased, this has created some hope among the business community. In addition, the Dussehra-Diwali festivals which are considered as a bumper season for all markets are just a month away. Many traders have started preparations by placing orders to various manufacturing companies for new stock in the city's textile, electronics, electrical, automotive and bullion markets. With restrictions lifted, traders are hoping that the festival will provide a good business and make up for the losses incurred in the previous two seasons.

Bumper season this year

Traders who lost crores of business for the past two seasons due to covid have pined high hopes on the Dussehra-Diwali festivals this year. The chances of a third wave have been reduced given the vaccination done so far. Therefore, all traders and associations hope that the losses will be recovered this year. Still, there is a possibility of a third wave, hence all citizens and traders must follow the covid protocols when shopping, said president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh Jagannath Kale.

Cloth market gears up

The cloth merchants in the city have placed orders worth around Rs 70 crore to companies. There will be a bumper sale of ready-made clothes and accessories this year. With a decreasing number of cases and companies giving bonus, we hope that citizens will come out to shop in large numbers, said trader Ravindersingh Gulati.

Electronic market will get a boost

Demand for electronics increases during the festive season. We are positive that we will do good business. The city's electronics traders have ordered new stock of around Rs 70-80 crore of various items including televisions, refrigerators, ovens and mixers, said trader Bhushan Agarwal, electronics dealer.