Traffic police erect barricades at 40 places to avert accidents

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The dividers have been broken at several places on the city roads, which posed a severe threats for accidents. The traffic police have now closed these dividers by erecting barricades. Similarly, the traffic department has wrote letter to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to repair these dividers.

The city roads near petrol pumps, hotels, shopping complexes are often seen broken and vehicles use it. These broken dividers are often responsible for accidents.

The broken dividers have been closed now at Garware Company (Jalgaon Road), Ambedkarnagar, High Court, Jalna Road (Chikalthana), Seven Hills to Gajanan Maharaj Road, Seven Hills to MGM Road and other places. The AMC has been informed to repair the dividers at various places, informed traffic PI Kailas Deshmane.