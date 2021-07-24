Trains delayed due to line block

Aurangabad, July 24:

A 3 hour daily line block will be taken at Dinegaon railway station in Jalna to Badnapur section from July 25 to August 9 from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. As a result, some trains have been cancelled, while others will run late. The Nanded-Aurangabad weekly special train has been cancelled from July 30 to August 6. The Aurangabad to Hyderabad special train will leave Aurangabad railway station 125 minutes late daily from July 25 to August 9. Hence the train will leave Aurangabad at 6.20 pm instead of the regular time of 4.15 pm.