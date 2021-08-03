Tree plantation drive by ATTA

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The Aurangabad Tourism and Travel Association (ATTA) celebrated their 10th anniversary recently by organising a tree plantation drive at Gogababa hill. Association president Vinod Patil said that the tourist taxi business has been crippled due to constant restrictions and rising prices of fuel. The payments for EMIs, RTO, insurance are stalled and maintenance of vehicles is getting expensive. Despite the adverse situation, the members decided to celebrate the 10 anniversary, by planting trees. The association members planted 150 trees at Gogababa hill. People at the hill also participated in the drive. Association vice president Dr Pravin Dere, secretary Anil Karhale, treasurer Sachin Thole, members Ishwar Suryawanshi and Sachin Pangonkar were present.