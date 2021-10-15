Tri-colour illumination of Maqbara impressed 3K visitors in two days

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Indeed, it was unbelievable and rarest of the rare experience for the citizens to see the Taj of Deccan - Bibi ka Maqbara - illuminated in tri-colour during the last two days. Hence around 3,000 visitors turned up to see the glowing royal mausoleum in the last two days. The monuments in the district got re-opened on October 11 and a total of 5,752 domestic tourists and one foreign tourist visited to see the above heritage till October 14.

It may be noted that acting upon the orders of the District Disaster Management Authority, the ticketed monuments in the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) got re-opened on October 11. Earlier, the monuments were opened partially (from sunrise to 4 pm) and totally closed on weekends since June 17. There are ASI's five ticketed monuments - Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves - in the district.

Illuminated Maqbara attracts tourists

It may be noted that Maqbara is one of the few important garden monuments of the country and which remains open for tourists from Sunrise to 10 pm. Every year, the structural monument is visited by lakhs of domestic tourists thronging from different parts of the country, apart from a huge number of foreign tourists.

The union Government has directed the ASI to illuminate Maqbara to mark 100 crore vaccination figure on October 14. Hence the ASI officials under the guidance of the superintending archaeologist Dr Milan Kumar Chauley conducted a trial of illuminating the royal mausoleum in Tri-colour on Wednesday. The news spread like wildfire and it prompted citizens to rush and visit the monument on October 14.

Illumination of Maqbara 24x7

Earlier, Dr Chauley had pressed a reputed contractor, who had illuminated the Statue of Unity, to prepare an estimate to illuminate Maqbara on all days as it is open for tourists till 10 pm. The estimate had been sent to the ASI directorate (New Delhi) for approval. Moreover, the ASI is active in implementing the light show at the site as early as possible.

Rarest experience

According to tourism experts, the visitors enjoyed visiting Maqbara, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. They were seeing their city's pride monument glowing in Tri-colour for the first time. The illumination of Tri-colour started from Sunset to 12 am (on October 14), although the tourists were allowed till 10 pm. The ASI official S B Rohankar and his team were taking all efforts. The visitors requested the local ASI officials to extend the illumination for at least one more week as the tourist season has already commenced and Diwali vacation is expecting to visit a large number of outstation tourists.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxx

According to an ASI official, " A total of 5,752 domestic tourists and one foreigner visited Maqbara from October 11 to 14. Of which, 2,929 visited in last two days.

Status of Visitors

Date Domestic Tourists Foreign Tourists

Oct 111471 01

Oct 121352 00

Oct 131298 00

Oct 141631 00

Total 5752 01