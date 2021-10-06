Tribunal cancels suspension orders of 2 Badnapur college teachers

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Justice Sunil K Kotwal, the presiding officer of the University and College Tribunal (UCT), cancelled the suspension of orders of two college teachers-Mahesh Gopalrao Undegaonkar and Dr Shaikh Shafiuddin Sk Faqruddin.

According to details, Mahesh Undegaonkar and Dr Shaikh Shafiuddin were working as permanent assistant professors in Arts, Commerce and Science College of Badnapur. Dr Shaikh contested the Senate election of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in 2017. Undegaonkar signed nomination papers and experience letter of Dr Shaikh as principal. The college principal was on leave at that time.

A criminal complaint was lodged at Badnapur Police Station against the teachers. The court cancelled the criminal case after it was not proved.

The college management suspended both of them. Both the teachers appealed with the tribunal against the decision of the management.

After hearing arguments, UCT presiding officer cancelled their suspension orders.

The Tribunal directed the college to reinstate them within three months and give salary since the day of suspension. The college was asked to give them service continuation. Advocates A S Kakde and Swapnil Joshi represented the teachers.