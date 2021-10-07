Tributes paid to Kesharkaku Kshirsagar

Aurangabad, Oct 7: Jai Santaji Yuva Manch and Teli Samaj Aurangabad paid tributes to former MP Kesharkaku Kshirsagar's on her death anniversary, at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, recently. Founder president of Yuva Manch Somnath Suradkar shed light on the life and work of Kesharkaku Kshirsagar. She began as a Sarpanch and rose to become an MP. She made a mark in New Delhi and also united Teli community across the country, he said. Bhausaheb Jagtap, Radhakisan Shidlambe, Subhash Raut, Ravi Lute, Shyam Kshirsagar, Ashok Sonavne and Swami Devray were present.