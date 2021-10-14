Two drown, one body recovered

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The body of a youth drowned in the Shivna river near Bolegaon in Gangapur tehsil was found on Thursday. Meanwhile, the search for the body of another youth Dashrath Patekar who drowned on Thursday morning continued till late in the night.

As per information, Pavan Kantilal Kholwal (24) had slipped and fell into a weir in Bhoygaon on Shivna river on Tuesday. His body was found after two days in Babargaon. In the second incident, Dashrath Patekar who was heading to his village, slipped and fell into the river from the same spot on Thursday morning. The police, fire and villagers were looking for his body till late in the night.