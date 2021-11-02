Two held for creating fake account of woman on social media

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Cidco police station has registered an offence against two youths Akash Ramesh Hadule (resident of Shrikrishnanagar, N-9 sector in Cidco) and Mayur Milind Chincholkar (resident of Pratapnagar, N-9 sector in Cidco) on the charge of defaming a woman by creating her fake account on social media.

It is learnt that a woman from Cidco locality was having her account on Instagram by the name Dr Vrushabh. However, the accused Akash and Mayur created a fake account by the name of Vrushali Kharche. They hide their identities. The accused uploaded the photo of Cidco's woman on their created account. This maligned her image. Hence the victim lodged a police complaint on November 1. The police inspector Vinod Salgarkar is investigating the case.