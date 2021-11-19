Two manpower supplying agencies qualifies

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received six responses from different manpower supply agencies. However, after scrutiny, Maharana Agencies and BSF Services were found qualifying for the further process. It may be noted that the administrator A K Pandey had ordered the officials to invite fresh tender to appoint one agency to supply the required manpower to AMC.

It may be noted that hundreds of personnel are working in different sections of the AMC, but they are supplied by different private agencies. This was pushing the civic administration to face hardship while releasing their payment bills. Moreover, the AMC has not witnessed any sort of recruitment in the past two decades. Many posts are lying vacant due to the retirement of the existing officers and personnel. Hence there were more than 1200 personnel working in AMC for the past many years. They were appointed through contractors. Meanwhile, the administrator ordered the appointment of one agency to supply all types of manpower. Hence fresh tender was invited by the AMC deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale in October. Hence, out of six quotations, four were technically disqualified.