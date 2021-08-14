Two Nilgais arrive in AMC zoo; Tigers departed to Pune

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has received two Nilgais from Pune against the departure of two yellow-black striped tigers today, informed the zoo director.

There are 11 yellow-black stripped and three white-black striped tigers in the AMC's zoo. It is overpopulated. Hence the Pune's Zoological Park through Central Zoo Authority submitted a request proposal to AMC for two yellow tigers. Accordingly, the Pune officials transported the cages of Arjun (7 years) and Bhakti (5 years) to Pune.

It is learnt that the AMC had brought two couples of tigers from Chandigarh. Hence Arjun and Bhakti are the third generation wildlife, said the zoo officials.