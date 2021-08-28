Two pythons caught in Shendra

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Two pythons were caught by snake catchers in a company in Shendra MIDC on Friday. The pythons were released in the Kumbhephal forest area in the presence of forest officials on Saturday. Sanghanand Shinde, Bhimrao Chavan of the snake and bird rescuers association, forest official S N Khade, Fakirhand Sonawane and Subhash Bachate were present.