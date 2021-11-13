Two teachers get RI for molesting student

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

The special district and session Judge A S Khade sentenced five years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 35,000 each to two teachers in a case of molestation of a minor girl student. The order was issued in just 11 months of the incident.

A 17 years old girl, studying in class twelfth, in her complaint mentioned that her class teacher had called her and her two friends to college for cleaning of the laboratory on February 12, 2021 as a university team visiting the college. Her class teacher then went to the principal’s office and her friends to bring the brooms. She and other two teachers Anup Damodar Rathod (31, Amba Tanda, Kannad) and Sandeep Harichandra Shikhre (32, Javkheda, Kannad) were alone in the laboratory. The two took advantage of the situation and molested her.

After the incident, she complained about it to the class teacher and principal and even lodged complaint at the Kannad police station. The accused were arrested on February 16 and they were in jail since then.

During the hearing, assistant public prosecutors Raju Pahadiya and Arvind Bagul registered statements of seven witnesses. After the charges were proved, the court issues the aforesaid order.