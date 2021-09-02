UDD terms promotion of AMC chief accounts officer as unlawful

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The state Urban Development Department (UDD) has raised an objection to the promotion of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) accounts officer Sanjay Pawar as chief accounts officer (CAO) and termed it unlawful as the post of CAO has to fill by the state government on deputation basis. The UDD letter also inquired on what basis or under which norms the promotion has been granted. Hence the AMC administrator A K Pandey has been asked to submit the explanation in this regard.

It may be noted that Pandey has granted promotions to few officers. Accordingly, the promotion to Pawar was made on condition on April 30, 2021. The letter issued by UDD's desk officer Pradeep Patil stated that as per the state government notification dated May 23, 2018. The post of CAO has to be filled on a deputation basis. The officer in the category of deputy director, Maharashtra State Finance and Accounts Service has to be sent on deputation. The recommendation of the Selection Committee and granting promotion accordingly is not as per the rules.

Earlier, the AMC had sent the proposal of granting promotion to deputy commissioner Ravindra Nikam as additional commissioner to the state government, but it disapproved stating that he is not eligible for it.