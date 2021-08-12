UG 1st-year exams begin

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The first-year undergraduate courses, including B A, B Sc and B Com, began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) from August 11.

Thousands of students are taking online examinations at different centres in Aurangabad, Beed, Osmanabad and Jalna districts. The examinations of the second and third years already began on July 29.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil said that the students of postgraduate courses like M A, B Com and M Sc would take their papers from August 17. The professional courses (Engineering, Pharmacy Law) examinations will commence from August 20.

Many institutes appointed information technology (IT) coordinators to help students solve if any problem surfaces during the examination.