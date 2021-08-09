UG 1st-yr exams to begin from today

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

The first year examinations of various undergraduate courses, including B A, B Com and B Sc, will begin within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on August 10.

The March/April 2021 session examinations of the second and third year of UG courses have already begun online from July 29.

The students of postgraduate courses, including M A, M Com and M Sc, would commence from August 17.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil said that examinations of professional courses including Engineering, Pharmacy and Law would begin from August 20. All the papers of UG are being held online.

Each college was asked to appoint two information technology (IT) coordinators to solve students problems surfacing during the online examinations.

Bamu asked the college to ensure that no student is deprived of the examination because of a technical snag.