UG admissions to get momentum with HSC mark sheet distribution

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The admission process for undergraduate courses will get momentum with the distribution of HSC mark sheet within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2021-22.

The postgraduate will commence after the declaration of the UG courses result.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the HSC result on August 3.

There are 1.41 lakh seats in traditional and professional courses in the four districts while 1.29 lakh students were declared successful in the division. The number of passed candidates is less than the seats.

Despite this, there is possible competition in prominent colleges for admission. The UG admission process started, but students are still waiting to receive their original mark sheet from the State Board. The MSBSHSE is likely to distribute the mark sheet next week.

The PG departments in the city campus and sub-centre have

2,400 seats. The examinations of the second and third years are at the final stage and the result declaration will take time. The PG admissions will begin after the announcement of the result.

The UG and PG results are expected in the first week of September. The UG admission process will be completed and classes will commence from October 1.