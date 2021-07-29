UG exams begin on smooth note; 65 k appear on 1st day

Aurangabad, July 29:

The online examinations of second and third-year undergraduate courses began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Thursday smoothly.

The students B A, B Com and B Sc took the papers online through mobile phones, laptops, and computers in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, and Osmanabad districts.

The university already conducted the mock test between July 23 and 28.

A total of 10,801 candidates appeared in the first sessions on the first day today while 55,640 students were present in the second session.

Bamu will hold examinations of UG first year from August 10 and postgraduate courses examinations will commence from August 17.

The university administration asked all the colleges to ensure that no student is deprived of examination.