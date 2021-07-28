UG exams beginning from today

Aurangabad, July 28:

The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the examinations of second and third-year students of different undergraduate courses, including B A, B Sc and B Com, from July 29.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Yogesh Patil said that aspirants of all the students would take online examinations considering Covid situation.

A total of 87,102 candidates appeared for the mock test between July 23 and 28.

He said that the students of UG first year would take their papers in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts from August 10.

Dr Yogesh Patil said that students would be able to appear for the examinations through mobile phone, laptop or computer.

The examinations of postgraduate courses will commence from August 17.

The candidates of Engineering, Pharmacy, Law and other courses will take their examinations from August 20.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the examinations of UG and PG held in March-April were held smoothly and their results were also declared on time.

“The examinations of next sessions would be planned as per the directives of University Grants Commission and State Government,” he added.