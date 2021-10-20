Ultimate Trainer students felicitated

Aurangabad, Oct 20: City fitness training education

institute Ultimate Trainer felicitated the students who completed course in merit, recently. Founder and president Rizwan Hashmi said the institute, which began functioning in 2011, boasts of over 800 certified students. The course is the perfect option for all those who want to start a career in fitness as a personal trainer or a gym instructor. It is also useful for people who want to learn to train themselves the right way. The successful new batch students including Aditi Nilangekar, Yogesh Vadade, Srishti Tupe, Sayyad Junaid, Vijay Chavan, Tejaswini Kharat, Fahad Pathan, Sagar Chavan, Prasadkumar Garad, Salman Pathan, Shailesh Mirgale, Arshiya Khan, Sajed Shaikh, Prakash Bankar and Mudassir Khan were given away certificates.