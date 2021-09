Umesh Bagade gets 1st Satyashodhak Sahitya award

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Dr Umesh Bagade’s book ‘Atmasammankade Nenaryia Ladhyache Tatvamanthan: Dr Ambedkaranchi Jati Mimansa’ was selected for the first Satyashodhak Sahitya award.

The award comprises cash of Rs 25,000 and a memento.

President of Satyashodhak Samaj Pratishthan Adv D R Shelke and working president K E Haridas said that the award would be presented to Bagade in a programme to be held on November 28.