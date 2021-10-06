Unhygienic conditions prevail in GMCH

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) spends lakhs of rupees on the cleanliness and maintenance of the hospital premises every month. However, unhygienic conditions are prevailing in several wards. Foul smell emitted from the garbage is adding to the patients misery.

In all, 65 contractual class four employees have been appointed through DN Enterprises for cleaning and maintenance of the premises. The GMCH also have permanent sanitary staff. Lakhs of rupees are spent on the salary and purchase of phenyle, brooms, acid, plastic bags and safety gears every month. The garbage accumulated in the wards is collected and segregated through Raj traders.

As per the hospital administration, the work is done on no profit, no loss basis. The collection of bio-medical waste is done by water grace company. However, the hospital is plagued with sanitation issues. On the other hand, the government cancer hospital has become a role model for cleanliness. The patients, relatives and social activists have demanded that cleanliness must be maintained in the hospital. Medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary said that the administration has undertaken a cleanliness drive. The effects will soon be seen.

Employeesshould be held accountable

The hospital has issues regarding cleanliness. The administration must provide a detailed number of class four employees in the hospital responsible for keeping it clean. Many employees are not seen at work and they should be held accountable said, Indumati Thorat, secretary, government nursing association.