Unidentified man posing ex-serviceman cheats trader for Rs 98K through online

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

An imposter posing as an ex-serviceman cheated a city trader of Rs 98,000 online. The incident took place on July 31 at Radha Swamy Colony in Harsul. The Cyber Cell has registered the case. Meanwhile, the accused is harassing the victim by making calls frequently and assuring of returning the balanced money.

According to the complainant and victim Ganeshrao Bhimrao Daud, he trades into packaging items. He received a phone call from an unidentified person (in the last week of July) claiming that he is an ex-serviceman and wanted to place an order for Bubble Roll. As a result, Daud sent a quotation of the demanded product. Later on, Daud again received the call from the imposter on July 31. He inquired about an online payment facility (Google Pe, Phone Pe) and was told that the army has to purchase the product in bulk quantity. To won the trust, he also sent his fake ID, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and few photos. Later on, the trader was told to deliver the rolls in Pahadsinghpura. The trader was to collect an outstanding of Rs 60,000 against the material, but on the insistence of the so-called ex-serviceman, he deposited Rs 1.94 lakh in the given bank account number online. Out of which, the accused refunded Rs 96,000 in two instalments but did not return the remaining amount. When inquired the accused told that there is an error in his computer and assured of refunding the balance amount soon. Later on, the accused switched off his mobile number.

The victim sensed of being cheated and immediately submitted his complaint at the police commissionerate on the second day. The accused, however, is continuously making phone calls to the victim for the last two days telling him that he will send his money. The accused also asked the trader to produce the account number of another bank, but for fear of being cheated again, Daud did not share the details of the other bank.