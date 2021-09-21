Unidentified miscreants ransacks Cipet CCC

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

An incident of ransacking Cipet Covid Care Centre, situated in Chikalthana MIDC area, has come to light. The centre was locked for the past two months. Hence the Cidco MIDC police have been alerted today evening about the incident. Meanwhile, the cops will investigate to find out whether the act was intentional, or any theft had taken place.

The AMC set up the centre during the last year to admit and treat Coronavirus infected patients. However, the centre was closed when there was a drop in patients, two months ago. The security was also withdrawn. All the rooms and the main door of the centre were locked. However, it has come to notice that unidentified persons have damaged the lock, CCTV cameras and DVR. The lock of the record room and other wards was also damaged. The items from the almirah were thrown on the ground. The electric wiring, computer table and other things were also damaged. The incident came to light few days ago, but has been reported to the Cidco MIDC police on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the police inspector Vithal Pote and his team held a spot inspection. The CCC manager was not available to comment as he is on leave, said the sources.