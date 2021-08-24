Uniformity in syllabus of varsity depts, colleges to expedite upgrading, exams, result process

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The process of upgrading curricula, holding examination results of postgraduate courses of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University departments and affiliated colleges would be more smoothly with the uniformity in the syllabus.

Bamu is likely to implement a uniform syllabus for postgraduate and undergraduate courses in university departments and affiliated colleges from the next academic year (2021-22).

It may be noted that the Bamu departments have the autonomy to design their PG and UG courses curricula while the Board of Studies makes syllabus for PG and UG courses offered by the colleges.

There is much difference between syllabus in university departments and colleges for a PG single course and it creates a hurdle for students seeking admissions to Bamu departments and vice versa. Significantly, the university issues the same degree for a course run by colleges and departments. Currently, the departments conduct examinations and declare results at their convenience.

The result of college students examinations is delayed because of hurdles in assessment due to lack of subject experts and approved teachers.

The university has planned to implement a uniform syllabus so that colleges to get benefit upgrading and examination can be conducted simultaneously in institutes and departments.

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the administration would get the help of subjects experts of the department in designing the syllabus and completing the process of the examinations and results on time.

“It will be uniformity in evaluation, assessment, result preparations and reduce the burden on examinations department. The first meeting of the Board of Studies was held on Tuesday to discuss the uniformity in the syllabus,” he said.

Maulana Azad College Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui said the uniformity in the syllabus should have been done much before as there is one university and degree, but PG courses syllabus and pattern was different for departments and affiliated colleges.

“The university professors visit top education institutes of the country and upgrade syllabus of the departments. The colleges' syllabus is not upgraded. Students of the institutes were affected somewhere,” he added.