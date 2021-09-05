Unique teachers day at Maliwada

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, students and alumni were sending congratulatory messages to their teachers on social media. At the same time, the children of a Gond Adavasi tribe felicitated their teachers by giving them marigold flowers.

Maliwada Tanda is inhabited by the tribal Gond community. The children here knew neither school nor education. But the tireless efforts of a doctor couple and retired teachers throughout the year have now shed light on education in the lives of these children. At least 30-40 children from this area are currently ltaking elementary lessons. Dr Srirang and Dr Anita Deshpande, retired teacher Ujwala Nikalje, Pramila Musle and Vaishali Athavale have taken the initiative for this work. Every Sunday morning since last Diwali, the children from this tanda have been taking classes. To honour the selfless service of the teachers, the children felicitated them by giving them marigold flowers and garlands. Gopichand Kumre, the head of the group, also thanked the teachers on behalf of the community.