United CIIGMA hospital conducts live transmission to Brazil

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The United CIIGMA hospital conducted a live case transmission Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS) to Brazil, Latin America which is the largest minimally invasive surgery training centre on the continent and has the most modern structure. United CIIGMA hospital in collaboration with Dr Shailesh Puntambekar had a very successful transmission event, led by Dr Unmesh Takalkar.

This event gave the surgeons of Brazil attending the session a great insight into robotic surgery with Versius. The team at CIIGMA hospital, were able to organize a high quality set up to facilitate this transmission. The event consisted of a Radical Hysterectomy that took approximately 1.45 hours to complete. The procedure itself was a very smooth operation as well. The United CIIGMA hospital is the first hospital to offer robotic surgery in Marathwada region and aims to facilitate the robotic surgery segment across the world.