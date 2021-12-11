University & College Tribunal takes action against 5 education societies for injustice with staff

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

University and College Tribunal (UCT) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus has taken against five education societies during the last few months for doing injustice within teaching and non-teaching staff members.

In one of the cases, the tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on Beed-based education society office-bearers for ignoring the implementation of its orders. Gurudutta Tuakaram Karad (42), a library clerk from Vaidyanath College (Parli, Beed) was suspended over a trivial issue. The UCT directed the college in November 2008 to get the applicant on duty and release his salary and all the financial benefits of the suspension period. The UCT imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for ignoring the first orders and Rs 5 lakh for non-implementation of the second orders. It had asked the education society to deposit the fine in Bamu registrar’s account in three months and release financial benefits to Gurudutta Karad.

In another case, the Tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on the principal of Siddharth College of Jafrabad Dr Mohan Biradar and education society office-bearers Janardhan Mhaske.

Dr Satish Thombre one of the teachers of the colleges was suspended over the trivial issue.

Following his petition, UCT had directed the education society to get him joined on duty and release his salary. The tribunal also took action against Rashtramata College (Jalna), Badnapur College (Jalna), Vasantdada College (Patoda, Beed) recently.