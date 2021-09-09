University PRO booked for sending objectionable msg
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 9, 2021 06:30 PM2021-09-09T18:30:02+5:302021-09-09T18:30:02+5:30
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Sanjay Shinde was booked with Begumpura Police Station for objectionable chatting with a girl student.
A student from a university department contacted PRO through mobile phone to seek information about Bamu. Shinde gave information to her. He sent her a message at 10.30 pm on September 3 on her WhatsApp number.
“How are you, dear Padmavati (name changed). Please don’t mind but you are so beautiful. I like you at first sight. I want to make friendship with you,” it was mentioned in the message. The PRO also sent similar messages.
The girl in her complaint stated that she felt ashamed to read a message and she has been under stress since then. A case of molestation was registered against Shinde with Begumpura Police Station. Police inspector Prashant Potdar is on the case.