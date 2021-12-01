Unknown person ends life on railway tracks

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

A 40-year-old unknown person ended his life by jumping before a train at Chaitanya Nagar-Padegaon on Wednesday morning.

A case of accidental death was registered with Cantonment Police Station. Police inspector Sharad Ingle said that beat marshals were on patrol in the Cantonment area at 8.30 am today.

They saw a man committed suicide by jumping before a train.

Police rushed to the spot. The unknown man who was in seriously injured was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. ASI Khajekar is on the case.