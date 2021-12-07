Unknown teenager lifts bag of valuables worth Rs 36L from 'Haldi' ceremony

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

Chikalthana police have registered a case against an 'unidentified' teenager, on a charge of stealing a bag containing ornaments and other valuables of Rs 36.50 lakh, from an ongoing pre-marriage function (Haldi Ceremony) at Surya Lawns, Beed Bypass Road, on Monday at 9.30 pm. The police while viewing footage of CCTV cameras spotted an adolescent youth lifting the bag along with an accomplice and later on left the venue in a car. Sensation has prevailed as it is the third major incident of theft by high profile thieves from marriage function halls, lawns and hotels in the city.

According to police inspector Devidas Gaat, " Sunil Jaiswal of Nagpur was in the city with his family to attend a marriage function. A limited number of guests were invited at the ongoing Haldi Ceremony. The groom's family showed a golden chain to the bride and then placed it in a bag along with other valuables. The bag was kept near her. After some time, the family members noticed that the bag is missing. Hence a search got started in the hall. When the CCTV footage was viewed. All of them got surprised on seeing one teenager is lifting the bag containing golden ornaments and rushing to leave the venue. One more accomplice following him is also seen in the camera. The youth and another person boarded a white coloured car waiting outside the venue and fled away from the spot. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras at 9.37 pm. The staff, employees and crime branch squad searched the spot. The investigation gained momentum, but till Tuesday evening, the police could not find any lead in the case.

Car untraced after Deolai

As per the CCTV camera footage, the car proceeded in the direction of Deolai Chowk, but later on, it went untraced due to the absence of CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, the police are tracking the car and the accused by viewing the CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the city.

Case registered today morning

Meanwhile, the police were in two minds whether to register the case in the jurisdiction of the urban police or rural police. It is learnt that the west portion of Surya Lawns is adjacent to the colony (near Dutta Mandir) which falls in the jurisdiction of Satara police station. On other hand, Naiknagar, Maulinagar and the eastern portion of Surya Lawns falls is in the jurisdiction of Chikalthana police station. The cops were unable to finalise it during the whole night. Later on, the case was registered with the Chikalthana police station, on Tuesday morning. PSI A K Ragade is investigating the case.